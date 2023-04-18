Positively Georgia
Drag performance in one Georgia county forced to cancel over public criticism

Georgia Drag Performer
Georgia Drag Performer(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A drag performance that was scheduled in Forsyth County has been canceled after organizers said they received criticism and multiple threats following the announcement.

The show called “A Family Fun Show” was planned for Sunday, Apr. 23 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Sexton Hall in Cumming, Georgia.

The show which was promoted on Facebook stated the event would be “filled with dancing, face painting, family and adult fun activities, performances, and more”.

Mrs. Ivana is the organizer of the event and is known for hosting and performing at venues across the state of Georgia.

According to a Facebook post, 150 tickets were sold two weeks prior to the event and guests who purchased tickets will be fully refunded.

“Our intentions were never to start anything political, they were solely just to entertain and have fun with everyone. We have listened and heard your concerns, and we want to apologize for giving off any sort of intentions other then that. Our team is taking this very seriously and we will respond to all emails in a timely manner. Thank you.”

"A Family Fun Show"
"A Family Fun Show"(WANF)

In March a federal judge temporarily blocked Tennessee’s first-in-the-nation law placing strict limits on drag shows just hours before it was set to go into effect, siding with a group that filed a lawsuit claiming the statute violates the First Amendment.

Other states across the country are proposing similar legislation.

