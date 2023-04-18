Drivers raise concerns over potholes on I-285

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s the all-too-familiar thud that always makes your stomach drop.

Hitting one of those potholes is becoming an issue for some drivers especially in the northern part of I-285.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says help is on the way after some Georgia drivers say potholes on I-285 are putting them in a precarious position.

“People are weaving in and out to avoid the pothole,” one driver told Atlanta News First.

One of the more problematic spots is a stretch of I-285 West, south of Roswell Road.

One driver told Atlanta News First a pothole on I-285 damaged her tires, costing her time and a headache.

“They blew out and I was on the side of the road for assistance for a couple of hours.”

The Georgia Department of Transportation says many of these pesky potholes are on their radar.

“We do want people to know we do have eyes on this, we have crews up there weekly looking for these potholes patching where they can,” says Georgia Dept. of Transportation Spokeswoman, Natalie Dale.

She says patching these potholes is just a temporary fix.

“All of this is really to get us to the long-term full resurfacing project that we expect to be letting out for contract the end of this year,” said Dale. “So we know we can’t repave in certain weather conditions which probably means around early spring next year you’ll get a full resurface area outside the construction zone.”

Dale says inside the construction zone of I-285 and Georgia 400 is an area that will likely have a fresh topcoat of pavement by the end of the year.

Until then, what if one of those potholes damages your vehicle?

“You need to have your police report to report when that damage was, where that damage was and any repairs that were made to your vehicle,” said Dale.

She adds if you’re trying to get reimbursed for pothole damage, you will need to reach out to the State Safety Office.

“Make sure all your paperwork is in order so we can work through that process,” said Dale.

Georgia Department of Transportation encourages people to report potholes to 511 Georiga or through the department’s website.

