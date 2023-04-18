Positively Georgia
Erykah Badu announces ‘Unfollow Me’ tour with stop in Atlanta

By Natasha Pollard
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Erykah Badu is coming to Atlanta as part of her ‘” Unfollow Me” tour.

She will be performing at State Farm Arena on July 15, with hip-hop’s most introspective and insightful artist, Yasiin Bey.

The concert is produced by Outback with a 25-city tour stop starting in San Antonio, Texas.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 20th at 2:22 pm local time at www.unfollowmetour.com and Ticketmaster.com For more information about the tour, visit www.unfollowmetour.com.

