Fatal multi-vehicle crash closes I-75 North at Delk Road in Cobb County

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fatal multiple-vehicle crash has several lanes of I-75 North closed at Delk Road Tuesday morning.

According to the Marietta Police Department, at least five vehicles are involved and two confirmed fatalities.

Long delays and possibly a full closure can be expected for the next few hours. Drivers should find alternative routes to avoid delays.

