Fatal multi-vehicle crash closes I-75 North at Delk Road in Cobb County

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fatal multiple-vehicle crash has several lanes of I-75 North closed at Delk Road Tuesday morning.

According to the Marietta Police Department, at least five vehicles are involved and two confirmed fatalities.

I-75 Northbound at Delk closed. We can now confirm at least (5) vehicles were involved and (2) confirmed fatalities. Expect long delays if not full closure for the next few hours.@WSBTraffic @FOX5Atlanta @ATLNewsFirst @11AliveNews — Marietta Police (@MariettaPD) April 18, 2023

Long delays and possibly a full closure can be expected for the next few hours. Drivers should find alternative routes to avoid delays.

BREAKING our of Cobb Co: all lanes blocked on I-75 NB at S. Marietta Pkwy. Use HWY 41 as an alternate. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/RJ3twon6GJ — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) April 18, 2023

