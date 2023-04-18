Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Fine Art & Fashion benefit show at Atlanta History Center April 20

FINE ART + FASHION
FINE ART + FASHION(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fine Art + Fashion, a premier benefit sponsored by Neiman Marcus offers NBAF a unique opportunity to bring together lovers of art and fashion to celebrate the talent of established visual artists, and fashion designers, as well as highlight emerging designers of color through the annual “Fashion Student Design Competition”.

This year, the Fine Art + Fashion honorees include two-time Academy Award-winning Costume Designer, Ruth E. Carter, and Visual Artist, Shanequa Gay.

Fine Art + Fashion raises funds to support NBAF’s operations and programs for artists of all ages and disciplines, particularly youth arts education programs for underserved students of African descent.

The event features the Art of Fashion runway show curated by Neiman Marcus.

WHEN:

Thursday, April 20, 2023

Media check-in - 6:00 pm EST

Event start time - 7:30 pm EST

WHERE:

Atlanta History Center

Museum Terrace (Outside)

130 West Paces Ferry Road NW

Atlanta, GA 30305

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renderings of a planned mixed-use development in south Forsyth County.
Planned Forsyth County development could feature 750,000-square-foot arena
1 killed in crash on Hwy 142 North in Newton County
Person shot in northwest Atlanta.
One person in critical condition after shooting in northwest Atlanta, police say
Eye Exam
Doctors worry about delayed cataract surgeries for Georgia seniors
Sowjayna Ballikurva
Spalding County teacher charged with slapping student in face

Latest News

(L) Levon Allen, (R) Clarence Cox
Voters head to the polls Tuesday to pick Clayton County’s next sheriff
Jason Salter and Kenny Guerra missing persons
Human remains of one of two Atlanta business partners identified, family says
Naloxone restores normal breathing within 2 to 3 minutes in a person whose breath has slowed...
Volunteers to give out overdose reversing drug in downtown Atlanta
Voters take part in special election runoff
Voters take part in special elections runoff