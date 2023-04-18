Fine Art & Fashion benefit show at Atlanta History Center April 20

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fine Art + Fashion, a premier benefit sponsored by Neiman Marcus offers NBAF a unique opportunity to bring together lovers of art and fashion to celebrate the talent of established visual artists, and fashion designers, as well as highlight emerging designers of color through the annual “Fashion Student Design Competition”.

This year, the Fine Art + Fashion honorees include two-time Academy Award-winning Costume Designer, Ruth E. Carter, and Visual Artist, Shanequa Gay.

Fine Art + Fashion raises funds to support NBAF’s operations and programs for artists of all ages and disciplines, particularly youth arts education programs for underserved students of African descent.

The event features the Art of Fashion runway show curated by Neiman Marcus.

WHEN:

Thursday, April 20, 2023

Media check-in - 6:00 pm EST

Event start time - 7:30 pm EST

WHERE:

Atlanta History Center

Museum Terrace (Outside)

130 West Paces Ferry Road NW

Atlanta, GA 30305

