First Alert Forecast: Chilly start, but warming quickly through the day

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

It’s another jacket worthy morning with temperatures in the low to mid 40s to kick off Tuesday.

Once the sun rises, we will warm very nicely with temperatures topping out near 80 this afternoon under sunny skies.

Mornings will stay in the 50s for the rest of the week with highs climbing into the low 80s through Friday, enjoy it!

Unfortunately, our beautiful stretch of weather comes to an end over the weekend.

We have a First Alert for rain and a few storms along a cold front Saturday. Models are struggling with the timing of this front, with one model clearing us out by the early afternoon, another keeps rain through the evening.

Either way, it will get cold and breezy behind this front with lows near 40 Sunday morning and high temperatures only in the low 60s for the afternoon.

We stay cool to kick off next week, so keep those jackets handy!

