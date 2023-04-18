Positively Georgia
First Alert Forecast: Chilly start, but warming quickly through the day

Highs will climb near 80 under sunny skies today
By Courteney Jacobazzi and Ella Dorsey
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

It’s another jacket worthy morning with temperatures in the low to mid 40s to kick off Tuesday.

Once the sun rises, we will warm very nicely with temperatures topping out near 80 this afternoon under sunny skies.

Mornings will stay in the 50s for the rest of the week with highs climbing into the low 80s through Friday, enjoy it!

Unfortunately, our beautiful stretch of weather comes to an end over the weekend.

We have a First Alert for rain and a few storms along a cold front Saturday. Models are struggling with the timing of this front, with one model clearing us out by the early afternoon, another keeps rain through the evening.

Either way, it will get cold and breezy behind this front with lows near 40 Sunday morning and high temperatures only in the low 60s for the afternoon.

We stay cool to kick off next week, so keep those jackets handy!

Sunshine and upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon.
Sunshine and upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon.
Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s to low 50s.
Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s to low 50s.
First Alert: Rain and storms return Saturday
First Alert: Rain and storms return Saturday
Sunshine and 80s through the week, but a First Alert for rain and storms Saturday ahead of a...
Sunshine and 80s through the week, but a First Alert for rain and storms Saturday ahead of a cold end to the weekend.

