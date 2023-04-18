Positively Georgia
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and dry workweek; Some weekend rain

First Alert Forecast: Sunny and warm in the midweek
By Fred Campagna
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A beautiful stretch of weather continues through the workweek. It will be a cool start on Tuesday with clear skies and the temperature ranging from near 40 in west Georgia and in the mountains, to the low-mid 40s around Metro Atlanta and east Georgia.

It will warm quickly into the low 70s by noon and upper 70s late in the afternoon under sunny skies. Expect comfortable weather Tuesday night as the temperature dips into the low 50s by late at night.

The high temperature will likely be in the low to mid 80s with sunny or mostly sunny skies on Wednesday and Thursday. More clouds will arrive on Friday as it stays dry and warm with highs near 80.

First Alert for weekend rain

A cold front approaching from the west brings a rain threat for part of the weekend. Right now, it looks like the best chance of rain, and possibly thunderstorms, is during the day on Saturday. There’s a better chance of dry weather on Sunday, but it will be cooler with highs in the 60s. The weather looks dry and a bit cool for the first part of next week.

