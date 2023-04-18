Officials to close College Park hotel due to ‘deplorable conditions’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The Fulton County Board of Health is set to close a College Park hotel known as “MotelX” after Georgia officials conducted an inspection due to “several complaints of deplorable and unsafe conditions.”

On April 12, officials including the Fulton County Board of Health, City of College Park Legal Office, Homeland Security, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County Animal Control, and other agencies inspected the hotel located at the 4800 block of Old National Highway.

According to officials, “the inspection also found exposed wires, discarded and broken furniture scattered around the property, mold in the bathrooms and on A/C units, lack of proper business license, and broken or lack of smoke detectors.”

College Park police officials made multiple arrests or citations for several offenses at Howard Johnson hotel including two arrests for wanted persons located, three citations for possession of marijuana less than one ounce, and four citations were written for an extended stay.

“My concern is that we have investors who are purchasing in the community, but they are not investing in our community,” said College Park Police Chief Connie Rogers.

Officials said, “most rooms were in such poor condition that they could not be used or secured properly. Several of the rooms could not be entered because of the large amount of black mold that was present. Those functional rooms had “stripper poles” mounted.”

“The City of College Park is committed to providing a safe and healthy environment to residents and visitors alike. As home to the world’s busiest airport, and a hub for leisure and business travel, Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport, we must work jointly to combat issues such as sex trafficking and eliminate any unsafe or unsanitary conditions. By collaborating with likeminded organizations such as Fulton Co. Board of Health, Fulton Co. Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Homeland Security, Frontline Response, and Fulton Co. Animal Services, the City of College Park is able to combat these challenges and better assist our community,” said Community Development Administrator Tasha Hall-Garrison.

The hotel is set to close on April 27 to provide more time for any remaining occupants, officials added.

The investigation continues.

