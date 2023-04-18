Fulton DA offered immunity deals to Trump-supporting GOP electors
But a motion has been filed to disqualify their attorney because she allegedly failed to bring those offers of immunity to their attention.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A motion was filed Tuesday morning by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to disqualify an attorney who refused to offer immunity deals to electors who allegedly cast false votes for Donald Trump after the 2020 election.
The motion was filed to disqualify attorney Kimberly Burroughs Debrow from the case that has arisen from Willis’ special grand jury investigation into Trump’s alleged election interference.
“The status quo that existed whereby Ms. Debrow represents 10 of the electors has changed, and problems have arisen whereby such representations is now untenable,” the motion said.
The motion said Debrow told prosecutors back on Aug. 5, 2002, that none of her clients were interested in immunity; Holly Pierson was also Debrow’s co-counsel at that time. The motion said the attorneys reported back “about potential offers of immunity from prosecution and that none of their clients were interested.”
But last week, the motion said some of those electors told Fulton prosecutors “that no potential offer of immunity was ever brought to them in 2022, which is in direct conflict with Ms. Debrow’s co-counsel Ms. Pierson’s representation to this court in August 2022.”
Debrow and Pierson represented 11 people who were named in Tuesday’s motion, including current Georgia GOP chairman David Shafer, “each of whom had signed their names to the false certificate of vote purporting to be the duly elected and qualified presidential electors for the state of Georgia at the meeting on Dec. 14, 2020,” the motion said.
