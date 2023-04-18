Georgia Jewish leaders demand legislation after bomb threat against synagogue

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A recent bomb threat against a Forsyth County synagogue has the Jewish community in Georgia on edge.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Cooper Hansen, posted to Twitter last month saying a pipe bomb was planted inside the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Cumming.

The Sheriff’s Office said they immediately sent the bomb detection K-9 units to the scene and no bombs were found but. The FBI also searched the suspect’s home and said they didn’t find any explosives.

Investigators said the suspect was arrested and they believe the threat was made with bias against Judaism.

Leaders from the American Jewish Committee in Georgia said it wouldn’t have been the first time that a Jewish Synagogue was bombed in Georgia.

“Georgia has a history with this. The Temple, which is the Reform Synagogue in Midtown Atlanta, was once bombed in 1958 for their involvement in the civil rights movement,” American Jewish Committee Leader Dov Wilker said.

Wilker often reflects on that dark day in 1958 when white supremacists used 50 pieces of dynamite to blow up the entrance to The Temple Synagogue on Peachtree Road.

No one was hurt but fear around worshipping is still very real for the Jewish community, according to Wilker.

Wilker said the bomb threat in Cumming is the perfect case for antisemitism legislation.

“Unfortunately, the state of Georgia had an opportunity in this most recent legislative session to help to define antisemitism for when an unlawful act occurs, and by failing to pass this important piece of legislation the state is creating challenges for itself when something like a bomb threat takes place,” Wilker said.

HB30 would have filled in gaps in Georgia’s existing antidiscrimination laws by helping law enforcement determine what is a possible hate crime against Jewish people. Some legislative leaders claimed the bill didn’t clearly define what qualifies as an antisemitic act.

Wilker hopes the statehouse finds a way to pass legislation soon.

“Part of our hope is that with the continued rise of antisemitism, no attacks occur, but sadly it takes crimes oftentimes for legislation to get passed,” Wilker said.

