Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Georgia man wanted for questioning in disappearance of 12-year-old stepdaughter

Sandrick Dozier
Sandrick Dozier(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Clayton County man wanted for questioning in the disappearance of his 12-year-old stepdaughter was taken into custody Monday.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said the man who is identified as Sandrick Dozier is also wanted on multiple charges including; charges of a felony violation of probation for aggravated assault, false imprisonment, strangulation, reckless driving, reckless conduct, and hit and run.  

In addition to that, officials said investigators wanted to question Dozier about the disappearance of his missing stepdaughter, 12-year-old Katorah Lee.

Lee is described as 5 feet-5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Her last known address is in LoveJoy Ga, deputies said.

An anonymous tip came to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office Monday advising that Dozier was spotted in the Rex area near his home.  

When deputies arrived at Dozier’s home in Ellenwood they began to call him out of the apartment. Authorities said within minutes, negotiators were able to get Dozier on the phone and they negotiated his peaceful surrender.

Dozier is now in custody at the Clayton County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renderings of a planned mixed-use development in south Forsyth County.
Planned Forsyth County development could feature 750,000-square-foot arena
1 killed in crash on Hwy 142 North in Newton County
Person shot in northwest Atlanta.
One person in critical condition after shooting in northwest Atlanta, police say
Eye Exam
Doctors worry about delayed cataract surgeries for Georgia seniors
Sowjayna Ballikurva
Spalding County teacher charged with slapping student in face

Latest News

DeKalb County School District cancels Georgia State Championship participation
(L) Levon Allen, (R) Clarence Cox
Voters head to the polls Tuesday to pick Clayton County’s next sheriff
Jason Salter and Kenny Guerra missing persons
Human remains of one of two Atlanta business partners identified, family says
Naloxone restores normal breathing within 2 to 3 minutes in a person whose breath has slowed...
Volunteers to give out overdose reversing drug in downtown Atlanta