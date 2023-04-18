Georgia man wanted for questioning in disappearance of 12-year-old stepdaughter

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Clayton County man wanted for questioning in the disappearance of his 12-year-old stepdaughter was taken into custody Monday.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said the man who is identified as Sandrick Dozier is also wanted on multiple charges including; charges of a felony violation of probation for aggravated assault, false imprisonment, strangulation, reckless driving, reckless conduct, and hit and run.

In addition to that, officials said investigators wanted to question Dozier about the disappearance of his missing stepdaughter, 12-year-old Katorah Lee.

Lee is described as 5 feet-5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Her last known address is in LoveJoy Ga, deputies said.

An anonymous tip came to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office Monday advising that Dozier was spotted in the Rex area near his home.

When deputies arrived at Dozier’s home in Ellenwood they began to call him out of the apartment. Authorities said within minutes, negotiators were able to get Dozier on the phone and they negotiated his peaceful surrender.

Dozier is now in custody at the Clayton County Jail.

