Henry Co. fire station No. 5 temporarily relocated due to ‘health concerns’

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials have temporarily relocated a Henry County fire station due to “health concerns.”

According to Henry County officials, the relocation of Fire Station No. 5 on Elm Street in Hampton “will not result in any reduction of services.”

Officials added the County is expected to maintain the use of all fire apparatus.

“With the well-being and health concerns of our personnel being our first priority, we are actively working with our partners at the Henry County Facilities Department, to find a new temporary location for the personnel at Station No. 5,″ Henry County Fire Chief Jonathan Burnette said.

Personnel is expected to be temporarily stationed at other fire stations in Henry County “until further notice.”

“Residents seeking to be seen at a fire station by medical personnel or those wishing to see a fire truck during this time can visit Fire Stations No. 14 and No. 15. Fire Stations No. 14 and No. 15 are located at 1875 Hampton-Locust Grove Rd. in Locust Grove and 325 North Mt. Carmel Rd. in Hampton respectively.

“This way we can still effectively provide emergency services to the residents and visitors of the Hampton area from temporary locations. Our end goal is finding a location, securing the location, and building a new Station #5 using approved SPLOST V funds,” said Chief Burnette.

