Inclusive ice cream cart fostering opportunities for disabled adults

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Midland Ice Cream Social isn’t a typical ice cream cart.

The cart is manned by nine people with disabilities who travel around Gainesville swirling up delicious treats. Working at the cart increases their independence and provides them with on-the-job training.

Randy and Friends Executive Director Becky Vinson said, “Some have intellectual disabilities We have one that is deaf, someone that is blind, several with cerebral palsy.”

Rand and Friends is the non-profit that runs the cart.

Kayla Mulling is blind and has worked for Midland Ice Cream Social for nearly four weeks.

I serve the ice cream to the customers. Try to make them happy,” Mulling said. “They hired me and I was like ‘God just opened a door for me.’ I would like to thank all of them for believing in me.”

Lately, they’ve been flooded with business. Now, they’re seeking donations to go from a mobile unit to a permanent location.

“We’re really needing that brick and mortar faster than we thought we were going to need it,” Vinson said.

They want to raise $125,000 dollars to purchase a storefront. They’ve raised $1,500 so far. They’ve raised $1,500 so far.

The goal is to give their workers a steady space to call their own and increase bring disability awareness in their community.

You can donate to Midland Ice Cream Social here.

