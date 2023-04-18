Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Inclusive ice cream cart fostering opportunities for disabled adults

The goal is to give their workers a steady space to call their own and increase bring disability awareness in their community.
By Asia Wilson
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Midland Ice Cream Social isn’t a typical ice cream cart.

The cart is manned by nine people with disabilities who travel around Gainesville swirling up delicious treats. Working at the cart increases their independence and provides them with on-the-job training.

Randy and Friends Executive Director Becky Vinson said, “Some have intellectual disabilities We have one that is deaf, someone that is blind, several with cerebral palsy.”

Rand and Friends is the non-profit that runs the cart.

Kayla Mulling is blind and has worked for Midland Ice Cream Social for nearly four weeks.

I serve the ice cream to the customers. Try to make them happy,” Mulling said. “They hired me and I was like ‘God just opened a door for me.’ I would like to thank all of them for believing in me.”

Lately, they’ve been flooded with business. Now, they’re seeking donations to go from a mobile unit to a permanent location.

“We’re really needing that brick and mortar faster than we thought we were going to need it,” Vinson said.

They want to raise $125,000 dollars to purchase a storefront. They’ve raised $1,500 so far. They’ve raised $1,500 so far.

The goal is to give their workers a steady space to call their own and increase bring disability awareness in their community.

You can donate to Midland Ice Cream Social here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renderings of a planned mixed-use development in south Forsyth County.
Planned Forsyth County development could feature 750,000-square-foot arena
1 killed in crash on Hwy 142 North in Newton County
Person shot in northwest Atlanta.
One person in critical condition after shooting in northwest Atlanta, police say
Eye Exam
Doctors worry about delayed cataract surgeries for Georgia seniors
Sowjayna Ballikurva
Spalding County teacher charged with slapping student in face

Latest News

Inclusive ice cream cart fostering opportunities for disabled adults
Caribbean Muscles
Celebrate National Exercise Day with CEO of Caribbean Muscles
Naloxone restores normal breathing within 2 to 3 minutes in a person whose breath has slowed...
Volunteers to give out overdose reversing drug in downtown Atlanta
Neighbors, businesses reject MARTA’s latest development plan of 5 Points station.
MARTA celebrates Autism Awareness Month with new service announcements