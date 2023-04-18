Positively Georgia
MARTA celebrates Autism Awareness Month with new service announcements

They remind travelers about things like littering and important safety information.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - MARTA is celebrating Autism Awareness Month by inviting children and young adults with autism to record service announcements.

These announcements can be heard on the platforms at MARTA’s 38 rail stations throughout April.

