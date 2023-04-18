MARTA celebrates Autism Awareness Month with new service announcements
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - MARTA is celebrating Autism Awareness Month by inviting children and young adults with autism to record service announcements.
They remind travelers about things like littering and important safety information.
These announcements can be heard on the platforms at MARTA’s 38 rail stations throughout April.
