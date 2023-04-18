Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

MiAsia Symone discusses her accomplishments in the entertainment industry

MiAsia Symone discusses the entertainment industry
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Prominent Atlanta radio personality, event planner, brand influencer, and entrepreneur MiAsia Symone knows where she wants to go and will stop at nothing to reach her goals.

The current Hot 107.9 radio personality has made a name for herself in Atlanta and beyond. The Atlanta native is best known for her relentless work ethic, dedication, high energy, and magnetic personality. She created a lane for herself and has undeniably shown others in the industry she is here and not going anywhere.

When it comes to making sure everyone knows who she is when she enters and leaves a room, she proved that to none other than music mogul Sean “Puffy” Combs at the Revolt Summit in 2019. Symone demanded attention and respect and she refused to leave the summit without her golden opportunity. She proved that great opportunities come to you when you’re persistent and commanding attention. She walked away from that summit with an opportunity that was not planned but she was definitely prepared. As a result, Diddy offered to hire her on the spot and he flew her to Los Angeles to work the LA Revolt Summit.

Symone has had the opportunity to interview several prominent people in the music and entertainment industry including Atlanta rappers T.I., the Migos, and Jermaine Dupri, rapper Rick Ross, and Trina, former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, actor Michael B. Jordan and more.

She always finds a way to give back to others and that humility didn’t go unnoticed as she was most recently honored by the House of Representatives with the Georgia Outstanding Citizens Award.

She talked about one of the most memorable interviews of her career to date. She used her journalistic skills and ask a question no one else was asking during a red-carpet event Spike Lee was attending. She saw the opportunity to stand out, not ask the generic interview question, but tailor it to something Spike Lee would appreciate. MiAsia knew that Spike Lee loved the New York Knicks and asked “Can we get Ray Allen to the Garden, can we get him to come to the Knicks?” She talks about how his face lit up and all the attention was now on her.

In August 2022, Symone hosted her backpack drive and block party at the BMW of South Atlanta.

There’s no secret Symone continues to live up to her purpose. Everything she’s done in her career signifies how far she is going and how hard she is working to get there. She also frequently hosts events for different celebrities in the Atlanta area. She recently teamed up with Nars boutique in Atlanta to honor some of the industry’s top beauty influencers. This was a major milestone in her career and it just shows that she is not finished but just getting started!

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Atlanta rapper Domani Harris
Atlanta rapper Domani Harris’ new song ‘I Did It’ goes viral
4 killed, multiple injured in shooting in Alabama
Officials: 4 killed, multiple injured in shooting in Alabama
La víctima fue atacada a tiros desde una gasolinera.
19-year-old shot in hand at Popeyes in DeKalb County
Investigation is underway after the South Fulton mayor attempted to hold an event ‘without a...
Police: South Fulton mayor tried to host event ‘without a permit’
A mother and father in Gwinnett County say a bone in their son's leg was broken by his...
Exclusive: Gwinnett Co. principal’s wife speaks after parents claim administrator broke son’s leg

Latest News

Doctors concerned about delayed cataract surgeries for seniors in Georgia
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in...
New poll shows Trump with strong support among Georgia Republicans
DeKalb County School District
DeKalb County School Board could make decision on superintendent soon
Mom and baby at Friday night pickleball open court
Pickleball continues to gain popularity in Atlanta