MiAsia Symone discusses her accomplishments in the entertainment industry

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Prominent Atlanta radio personality, event planner, brand influencer, and entrepreneur MiAsia Symone knows where she wants to go and will stop at nothing to reach her goals.

The current Hot 107.9 radio personality has made a name for herself in Atlanta and beyond. The Atlanta native is best known for her relentless work ethic, dedication, high energy, and magnetic personality. She created a lane for herself and has undeniably shown others in the industry she is here and not going anywhere.

When it comes to making sure everyone knows who she is when she enters and leaves a room, she proved that to none other than music mogul Sean “Puffy” Combs at the Revolt Summit in 2019. Symone demanded attention and respect and she refused to leave the summit without her golden opportunity. She proved that great opportunities come to you when you’re persistent and commanding attention. She walked away from that summit with an opportunity that was not planned but she was definitely prepared. As a result, Diddy offered to hire her on the spot and he flew her to Los Angeles to work the LA Revolt Summit.

Symone has had the opportunity to interview several prominent people in the music and entertainment industry including Atlanta rappers T.I., the Migos, and Jermaine Dupri, rapper Rick Ross, and Trina, former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, actor Michael B. Jordan and more.

She always finds a way to give back to others and that humility didn’t go unnoticed as she was most recently honored by the House of Representatives with the Georgia Outstanding Citizens Award.

She talked about one of the most memorable interviews of her career to date. She used her journalistic skills and ask a question no one else was asking during a red-carpet event Spike Lee was attending. She saw the opportunity to stand out, not ask the generic interview question, but tailor it to something Spike Lee would appreciate. MiAsia knew that Spike Lee loved the New York Knicks and asked “Can we get Ray Allen to the Garden, can we get him to come to the Knicks?” She talks about how his face lit up and all the attention was now on her.

In August 2022, Symone hosted her backpack drive and block party at the BMW of South Atlanta.

There’s no secret Symone continues to live up to her purpose. Everything she’s done in her career signifies how far she is going and how hard she is working to get there. She also frequently hosts events for different celebrities in the Atlanta area. She recently teamed up with Nars boutique in Atlanta to honor some of the industry’s top beauty influencers. This was a major milestone in her career and it just shows that she is not finished but just getting started!

