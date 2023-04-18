More people identify independent across the country, study reveals

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gallup Poll found a record number of Americans say they’re politically independent. The published poll found that over the last few years, Independents have switched from leaning more Democrat to Republican.

Murray Dabby runs the Independent Georgia Voters Facebook page.

“I don’t believe in that process. I don’t believe in being locked down to a party. To someone who is not for the two-party system as it is that the two parties have been locked in their corporate entity, entities, both of them,” said Dabby.

Georgia is top of mind for any national candidate. According to Mark Rountree with Landmark Communications, there are more swing voters outside of the 21 Metro Atlanta counties.

The top swing counties in Georgia are Oconee, Forsyth, Greene, Cobb, and Clarke counties.

“You have a lot of people who are Republican behaviorally speaking and will vote for the Republican candidate, but they don’t like using that term and we’re seeing a rise of that now among Democrats.”

With President Joe Biden’s approval rating dropping and a possible matchup with Republican challenger Donald Trump, Rountree expects that voter turnout is likely to drop if parties do not appeal to more voters on the fringe.

“There are fewer candidates for these races other than President and I suspect we will see lower voter turnout as well,” said Rountree.

