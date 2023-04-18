Pickleball continues to gain popularity in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It doesn’t matter what age you are it doesn’t matter if you’re athletic or not. Pickleball is the sport that took the country by storm during the pandemic.

”Different levels can play together and still have fun and still enjoy it. I can play with someone who is a beginner and both of us will get something out of it and have a great time together,” said professional pickleball player, Dan Granot.

Pickleball is still the fastest-growing sport in the country. On the city of Atlanta Parks and Recreation site, there is a tab solely for Pickleball--where people can find courts and borrow gear.

”They say that tennis is the sport of s lifetime, I would venture to say that pickleball is because as you do grow older...{there is a} low barrier of entry,” said Granot.

Every Friday, Atlanta business PCKL and the Atlanta Pickleball Center is opening the courts to anyone who registers (within a certain time frame) to come and play pickleball for free.

I am told it usually takes about a day, a day in a half from reservations opening for all spots to be taken.

“In my adult life, there are not that many ways to make friends, and pickleball has exposed me to this whole new community of people that are not only new friends but friends I wouldn’t have found living my normal, everyday life,” PCKL President and CEO Michael Gottfried.

Pickleball is a spot the CEO fell into, fell in love with and now has a company created to get people on the courts.

