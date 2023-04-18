Student speaks out after allegedly being slapped by teacher

GRIFFIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The emotional pain runs deep for this 12-year-old child who said she was slapped in the face by her teacher at Kennedy Road Middle School in Spalding County.

“When the teacher hit me, I was just really shocked. I couldn’t believe it happened. And then after she hit me, she hugged me and said she was so sorry, but I was so shocked I just walked out of the class and texted my Mom,” The student said.

The student’s mother, Miranda Fowler, is furious about what happened and said she was never notified about the incident by school leaders.

“I wouldn’t have even known about it if it weren’t for my daughter leaving the classroom, going to the bathroom, and texting me because they never reached out to me whatsoever,” Fowler said.

According to the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Sowjanya Ballikurva was arrested Monday for simple battery and was given a $1,500 bond. We went to her home to question her about the incident, but she was not there.

Sheriff Darrell Dix sent Atlanta News First a statement saying, “The school resource officer (SRO) was not notified of the incident by the principal or school staff, nor was he asked to be present during the interview before the teacher was sent home.”

The Sheriff went on to say, “I have addressed these types of issues with the school system before and apparently that has fallen on deaf ears once again.”

“The first thing I asked was ‘have you all contacted the Sheriff’s Department?’ The principal and assistant principal both said yes. When they walked out of the room, the officer there said no. No one has been contacted,” Fowler said.

The Griffin-Spalding County School District sent a statement in response saying, “School leadership followed standard protocol... The principal gathered evidence and spoke to the teacher and witnesses in his preliminary investigation. The teacher was placed on administrative leave and sent home pending the outcome of the personnel investigation. School leadership met with the parent of the student involved and then law enforcement was notified... No administrator withheld information.”

“If they knew that they were not in the wrong then why wouldn’t they just have notified everyone to being with? I mean I should have been the first person they notified,” Fowler said.

Atlanta News First requested an interview with Superintendent Keith Simmons and we were told he was not available.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.