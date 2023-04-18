Positively Georgia
Two giant pandas expected to leave Zoo Atlanta in early 2024

Ya Lun and Xi Lun will be significantly older than other pandas who have made the trip.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two giant pandas on loan at Zoo Atlanta are expected to return to China in early 2024.

Twins Ya Lun and Xi Lun are expected to make the move. The pair will not be the first pandas to travel to China from Zoo Atlanta; one major difference is that Ya Lun and Xi Lun will be significantly older than other pandas who have made the trip. Ya Lun and Xi Lun are six years old. The other pandas who traveled were no older than five.

Ya Lun’s and Xi Lun’s parents, Lun Lun and Yang Yang, will remain at Zoo Atlanta until at least late 2024. The loan agreement between China and Zoo Atlanta expires next year and “no discussions have yet taken place” in regard to its future.

