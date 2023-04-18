Two killed after being struck by car in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people are dead after being struck by a car on I-75 in Marietta.

21-one-year-old Eduarda Cristina Romano DaSilva was traveling northbound on I-75 when her car was struck by a 2017 Toyota Rav4 around 5:15 a.m. 59-year-old Victor Parra, The driver of the Rav4 got out of his car and a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado subsequently struck the pair.

Both DaSilva and Parra died on scene. The driver of the Silverado, 72-year-old David West, and the passenger, 74-year-old Cynthia West, had minor injuries and were taken to the hospital. Two other cars also took damage.

Anyone with information should contact Investigator N. St. Onge at 770-794-5352.

