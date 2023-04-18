Positively Georgia
Two wanted for stealing $5K worth of medication from Publix stores

Jose Antonio Cruz and Tabitha Katurhia Weaver
Jose Antonio Cruz and Tabitha Katurhia Weaver(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people are wanted and accused of shoplifting from a pair of Lawrenceville Publix locations.

Jose Antonio Cruz and Tabitha Katurhia Weaver are accused of stealing more than $5,000 worth of allergy medication from two Publix stores at 4850 Sugarloaf Parkway and 911 Duluth Hwy.

The pair would reportedly enter a store, dump the medication in two gray bins and leave.

Anyone with information should contact Gwinnett County detectives at 678-442-5653 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

