Two wanted for stealing $5K worth of medication from Publix stores

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people are wanted and accused of shoplifting from a pair of Lawrenceville Publix locations.

Jose Antonio Cruz and Tabitha Katurhia Weaver are accused of stealing more than $5,000 worth of allergy medication from two Publix stores at 4850 Sugarloaf Parkway and 911 Duluth Hwy.

The pair would reportedly enter a store, dump the medication in two gray bins and leave.

Anyone with information should contact Gwinnett County detectives at 678-442-5653 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

