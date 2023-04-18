Video shows DeKalb student allegedly assaulted by school employee

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Markeila Steed is furious watching what appears to be her daughter getting pushed to the ground.

The video was shot by another student at Cedar Grove High School.

“I want this man arrested. He should have been arrested immediately when he put his hands on my child,” Markeila Steed said, Xzariya’s mother.

Steed claims it happened when her ninth grader, Xzariya Woodruff, went to ask a teacher a question.

“I mean my daughter fell down to the ground. She could have hit her head on the concrete. It could have been worse than what it was and it was already bad,” she said.

DeKalb County School District Officials won’t confirm the school employee’s name, but say they are aware of what happened.

The district sent Atlanta News First this statement on Tuesday:

“The DeKalb County School District (DCSD) is aware of an incident involving a school employee at Cedar Grove High School who reportedly physically assaulted a student on Monday, April 17.

Appropriate school personnel are fully cooperating with DCSD police in this matter. Following District protocols, the employee has been placed on paid administrative leave until the investigation is completed.

The District will not comment further on this incident to ensure the integrity of the ongoing investigation.”

“I want him not to be able to work with kids anymore. Maybe he needs some type of anger management,” said Cassandra Steed, Xzariya’s grandmother.

Xzariya’s family wants action, now.

“Something has to be done about it period because if not, it’s going to happen again. It’s going to happen again,” said Cassandra Steed.

