Volunteers to give out overdose reversing drug in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Fulton County Board of Health is taking to the streets Tuesday in the fight against drug overdoses.

They’ll be giving out the life-saving drug Naloxone, also known as Narcan, that reverses the effects of a drug overdose.

Volunteers and a number of local organizations will pass out Naloxone to Atlantans experiencing housing insecurity. This is all in response to the growing number of deaths from overdose in the state of Georgia.

According to the Georgia Department of Health, the numbers have sharply increased due to fentanyl being mixed into illicit and prescription drugs.

The total number of opioid-related overdose deaths in Georgia increased by 101% from 853 in 2019 to 1,718 in 2021, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. That’s why the department has been fighting to get Naloxone in the hands of as many people as possible through events like this.

The drug was just made available over the counter at the end of last month.

Here’s why an addiction expert says it’s so important.

“If you come across a person who is unconscious or appears that they may not be breathing, and you have reason to suspect that it’s related to an overdose, you can save a life with Narcan,” said Dr. Trent Hall, Addiction Psychiatry, The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. “Step one, check. Wake up! Step two, give the first dose of Narcan. Step three, call 911. Step four, watch and give more every 2-3 minutes until the person wakes up.”

Tuesday’s event starts at 10 a.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church on West Peachtree Street. Volunteers will spread out throughout the downtown area-giving out Narcan to residents. They will also give food to any homeless people they encounter.

People from Atlanta Covenant House, Recovery Resources of Atlanta – Midtown, and Emory University’s School of Nursing will be helping.

Experts say Narcan is good for anyone to keep on hand who may come across someone who has overdosed.

