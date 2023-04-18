Voters head to the polls Tuesday to pick Clayton County’s next sheriff

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Voters in Clayton County are heading to the polls Tuesday to decide who will be their next sheriff in the post-Victor Hill era.

Levon Allen, Hill’s handpicked successor who is currently the interim sheriff, is running against Clarence Cox, who is the chief investigator for the Fulton County Solicitor General’s Office.

After Tuesday’s runoff election, we’ll know which of these two men will fill the remainder of Hill’s term.

The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. You must go to your assigned precinct to cast your ballot. To find your assigned polling location, click here.

Early voting in all of the runoffs was held last week.

MORE CLAYTON COUNTY HEADLINES FROM ATLANTA NEWS FIRST

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.