Voters head to the polls Tuesday to pick Clayton County’s next sheriff

(L) Levon Allen, (R) Clarence Cox
(L) Levon Allen, (R) Clarence Cox(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Rebekka Schramm
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Voters in Clayton County are heading to the polls Tuesday to decide who will be their next sheriff in the post-Victor Hill era.

Levon Allen, Hill’s handpicked successor who is currently the interim sheriff, is running against Clarence Cox, who is the chief investigator for the Fulton County Solicitor General’s Office.

After Tuesday’s runoff election, we’ll know which of these two men will fill the remainder of Hill’s term.

The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. You must go to your assigned precinct to cast your ballot. To find your assigned polling location, click here.

Early voting in all of the runoffs was held last week.

