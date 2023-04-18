Positively Georgia
WATCH: Did a bear really eat cocaine? Questions answered behind the new movie

Blow: The True Story of Cocaine, a Bear, and a Crooked Kentucky Cop
Blow: The True Story of Cocaine, a Bear, and a Crooked Kentucky Cop(WAVE)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A movie is shedding light on a story so wild, it has to be seen to be believed.

“Cocaine Bear,” a Universal Pictures film in theaters now is inspired by the real life story of a black bear that overdosed on cocaine dropped by a former Kentucky drug investigator.

WAVE spent months gathering information on the bear and the incident leading to millions of dollars of cocaine dropped from a small plane.

The WAVE Originals documentary “Blow: The True Story of Cocaine, a Bear and a Crooked Kentucky Cop” is streaming now on ANF+.

For more information, click or tap here.

