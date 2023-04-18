Positively Georgia
Woman stabbed in the head overnight in northwest Atlanta, police say

Police say a woman was stabbed in the head overnight in northwest Atlanta.
Police say a woman was stabbed in the head overnight in northwest Atlanta.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed overnight in northwest Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department says officers responded to a stabbing call Tuesday around 3:13 a.m. on the 100 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW. When they arrived, they found a woman with a stab wound to the head. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

At this time, police say the woman is not cooperating with investigators.

The incident remains under investigation.

