Woman stabbed in the head overnight in northwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed overnight in northwest Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department says officers responded to a stabbing call Tuesday around 3:13 a.m. on the 100 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW. When they arrived, they found a woman with a stab wound to the head. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

At this time, police say the woman is not cooperating with investigators.

The incident remains under investigation.

