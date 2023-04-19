Automotive students at Atlanta Public Schools turn their focus to EV technology

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As the US gears up for a mass rollout of electric vehicles, Atlanta city leaders announced Wednesday a new partnership with the car rental company Hertz. The company plans to massively build out its fleet of electric vehicles in Atlanta. More than 4,000 new EV’s will be hitting road locally, Hertz’ third largest EV fleet in the country.

“We need technicians, mechanics, and others who are trained up on new technology around electric vehicles,” said Stephen Scherr, chief executive officer of Hertz.

Currently, the big concern is a looming skills gap. There aren’t enough mechanics to fix and maintain EVs.

“We have never worked on electric. We talked about getting into it. This will help start us off,” said Branden Johnson, APS automotive student.

Hertz donated a brand-new electric vehicle to the automotive program at Atlanta Public Schools.

While students get hands-on learning in EV technology - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says the city will begin installing new charging stations, adding to its current total of more than 3,000 - based on data provided by Hertz of where electric vehicles congregate and are needed the most.

“Our climate action plan includes a 40-percent reduction in emissions by 2030. That’s only seven years away,” said Mayor Andrew Dickens, City of Atlanta.

As part of the announcement Wednesday, the ride share company Uber also says it’s increasing its fleet of EV vehicles in the city.

