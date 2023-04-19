Positively Georgia
Businesses, residents on Tybee Island prepare for Orange Crush

By Camille Syed
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds, if not thousands of people are expected on Tybee Island this weekend for Orange Crush.

The more than 20 year old tradition will make its return to the island after a few years.

At least two restaurants said they will be closing because they don’t have enough staff to handle the crowds. Other businesses said they are all hands on deck and thinking about ways to provide service as quickly as possible.

“We’re just ready to have some fun, make some money and dance our tails off.”

It’s a tradition living on since 1988, Orange Crush is an event bringing many college students and young tourists to Tybee Island.

Owner of The Sandbar Jennifer Knox says they’re looking forward to the influx in people.

“We’ve hosted Orange Crush for nine years now and we haven’t had any major issues. The traffic is definitely a pain, so you got to prepare for that. I just want everyone to behave and have a good time,” said Knox.

She says their biggest concerns are the island is only but so big to handle the many people that may come. She says traffic is always frustrating and encourages people to be patient.

She says they will try new things to get hungry folks in and out as quickly as possible.

“Our kitchen is just really small, and we have air fryers so it just takes a little longer than. We’re trying to come up with ways where we can throw food to people and they can be happy because there’s just a lot of places that are going to be slammed with food orders.”

There has been violence during Orange Crush like a shooting in 2015. The large crowd also brings many police and Georgia State Trooper patrols.

Longtime resident and business owner on Tybee Karen Kelly wants to remind people to have an open mind because most of the people attending the event this weekend are not coming to cause harm.

“Savannah State University kids are not the people coming to Tybee causing problems and people need to know that. They’re just some good kids. I’ve been there for a long time, and I’ve been to all the Orange Crushes for the last 20 years and I’ve helped a whole bunch of those kids out. They need to remember that yes it’s going to be big crowds, but you know there’s big crowds every weekend,” said Kelly.

The City of Tybee is taking special measures this weekend as they do for large events throughout the year.

