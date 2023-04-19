Calhoun police arrest man accused of sexual assault with minors

CALHOUN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Calhoun police arrest a man who is accused of engaging in sexual acts with two juveniles.

On April 18, 28-year-old Joshua Thompson of Calhoun was arrested and facing five counts of child molestation and numerous other sexual-based charges.

The information that Thompson had engaged in inappropriate sexual acts with two Juveniles was obtained by Calhoun Police Detectives. The Calhoun Police obtained additional information and gathered sufficient evidence to take Thompson into custody.

Thompson is currently in Gordon County Jail possibly facing additional charges.

“In order to preserve the integrity of this ongoing investigation, we are only releasing limited details at this time”. Said Chief Tony Pyle.

