City of Decatur starts free shuttle program ‘GoDecatur Circulator’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The City of Decatur has started a new, free shuttle program called the GoDecatur Circulator Shuttle.

“I’m discovering all of these lovely places I can go that I can’t manage without a car,” said Joyce Cannon, a Decatur resident.

Cannon is one of the first people to take advantage of the new shuttle.

“It’s going to make all of the difference to me because I gave my car to my grandson last fall and I’ve been looking for ways to get around without such long walks,” said Cannon.

The free shuttle has 15 stops throughout the city.

“Offering a service to our community to get around the city to get to places they need to without having to get in their car,” said Shirley Baylis, the business development manager for Decatur.

The new way to get around was designed with people like Cannon in mind

“It’s kind of easy to get isolated when you’re an older person, especially when you give up your car it’s a tough transition, so your kids kind of worry about you and they have busy lives, so it’s a win-win,” said Cannon.

But the doors are open to anyone Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. until the afternoon.

“This isn’t just for seniors. That is our target group but it’s open to all of our residents in the city and even to visitors,” said Baylis.

The shuttle stops at places like senior living centers, the grocery store, and the city square

“Most people know the City of Decatur is a walkable city and we are very much engaged in trying to find resourceful ways to get people around the city whether they’re walking or want a ride but don’t want to get in their car,” said Baylis.

Since the shuttle stops by many senior living spaces, they are handicap accessible.

The route for the shuttle is here: https://www.decaturga.com/ed/page/godecatur-circulator%C2%A0

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.