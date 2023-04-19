Levon Allen takes lead as next Clayton County sheriff
Voters headed to the polls Tuesday to decide who will be their next sheriff in the post-Victor Hill era.
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s a new sheriff in town in Clayton County, and it’s Levon Allen.
Voters headed to the polls Tuesday to decide who will be their next sheriff in the post-Victor Hill era.
Allen was Hill’s handpicked successor who is currently the interim sheriff. Cox is the chief investigator for the Fulton County Solicitor General’s Office.
Early voting in all of the runoffs was held last week.
MORE CLAYTON COUNTY HEADLINES FROM ATLANTA NEWS FIRST
- Clayton County sheriff’s race to replace Victor Hill heads to a runoff
- Ex-Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill files appeal following prison sentence
- Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill found guilty on 6 of 7 federal charges
- Sheriff Victor Hill set to go to trial in October for alleged abuse of inmates
- Judge hears arguments in Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill federal indictment
- Decision not yet made on who will replace Sheriff Victor Hill following suspension
- Former Clayton County inmate files $25M lawsuit against Sheriff Victor Hill for death of baby
Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.