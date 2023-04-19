Levon Allen takes lead as next Clayton County sheriff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s a new sheriff in town in Clayton County, and it’s Levon Allen.

Voters headed to the polls Tuesday to decide who will be their next sheriff in the post-Victor Hill era.

Allen was Hill’s handpicked successor who is currently the interim sheriff. Cox is the chief investigator for the Fulton County Solicitor General’s Office.

Early voting in all of the runoffs was held last week.

