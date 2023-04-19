Crash on I-75 south in Cobb County shuts down all lanes

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash that happened on I-75 south near Hickory Grove Road and Wade Green Road is under investigation on Wednesday.

All lanes have been shut down, according to Georgia 511 officials.

Georgia 511 cameras show multiple police cruisers and emergency vehicles on the scene.

Officials have not said if any injuries were reported.

Motorists should seek alternate routes if possible.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

