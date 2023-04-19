Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Crash involving ‘train and utility trailer’ under investigation in Acworth

Acworth police officials said delays are expected for a few hours
Police respond to a scene with lights and sirens on.
Police respond to a scene with lights and sirens on.(KAIT)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ACWORTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a crash “involving a train and a utility trailer,” according to Acworth police officials.

Officials told Atlanta News First motorists should avoid the area of Main Street and School Street due to the crash. It is unknown what caused the crash and what time it happened.

No injuries were reported, officials told Atlanta News First.

Motorists should seek alternate routes if possible.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An undated photo of Charles Stanley. Stanley died at the age of 90 on April 18, 2023.
‘Can I pray for you’ Dr. Charles Stanley’s son reveals his father’s last words
Renderings of a planned mixed-use development in south Forsyth County.
Planned Forsyth County development could feature 750,000-square-foot arena
Sowjayna Ballikurva
Spalding County teacher charged with slapping student in face
A video obtained by Atlanta News First appears to show a student being pushed to the ground by...
Video shows DeKalb Co. student allegedly assaulted by school employee
Jason Salter and Kenny Guerra missing persons
Human remains of one of two Atlanta business partners identified, family says

Latest News

Bibb County Sheriff's Office photo of man arrested for vehicular homicide
Man wanted in connection to vehicular homicide arrested in Bibb County
Elementary school kids reportedly given a lesson about the cost of owning slaves in a way that...
Paulding Co. parents say third-grade field trip to plantation went wrong
Marine Corps Recruit Noah Evans
Marine Corp recruit, Decatur native dies during physical fitness test
Big Dog Barbell workout
Weight lifters with disabilities breaking barriers in Georgia