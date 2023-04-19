Crash involving ‘train and utility trailer’ under investigation in Acworth
Acworth police officials said delays are expected for a few hours
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ACWORTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a crash “involving a train and a utility trailer,” according to Acworth police officials.
Officials told Atlanta News First motorists should avoid the area of Main Street and School Street due to the crash. It is unknown what caused the crash and what time it happened.
No injuries were reported, officials told Atlanta News First.
Motorists should seek alternate routes if possible.
