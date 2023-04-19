Crisis dog to help provide support to Marietta city schools students

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new crisis dog is coming to help provide support and calm in Marietta city schools, according to officials.

Marietta City Schools, the Marietta Police Department, and the Marietta Schools Foundation officials are working together to bring Barney to schools.

Barney is a crisis response canine and a new team member in the school district, officials say.

“Barney’s introduction to our schools marks a new chapter in our ongoing commitment to fostering a supportive and nurturing environment for our students,” said Superintendent Grant Rivera. “We believe Barney’s presence will help students build resilience and create a sense of belonging, making our schools even better places to learn and grow.”

Officials tell Atlanta News First that Barney was chosen from an organization called Assistance Dogs of the West.

“I am excited about our addition of Barney as a new approach to address children in crisis,” said Marietta Police Chief Marty Ferrell. “SRO Hill has a proven track record of working with youth in our city schools, and I believe that giving him this new specially trained K9 partner will have a dynamic impact on his ability to quickly and calmly resolve otherwise challenging situations.”

Similar dogs have helped reduce anxiety, depression, and PTSD symptoms, officials add.

