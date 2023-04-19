Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Facebook’s parent company expected to announce more job cuts

Meta, the social media giant behind Facebook and Instagram, is expected to announce details...
Meta, the social media giant behind Facebook and Instagram, is expected to announce details about new job cuts Wednesday.(Pexels via MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Massive job cuts are imminent at Facebook’s parent company Meta.

The social media giant is expected to announce details about new job cuts Wednesday.

It’s part of a monthslong downsizing and restructuring effort that will trim 10,000 employees amid multiple waves of layoffs.

According to an internal memo obtained by the Washington Post, Meta’s head of human resources, Lori Goler, wrote Tuesday evening that the company will start notifying employees on its technical teams whose jobs are being cut.

Meta is also poised to announce newly reorganized teams and management hierarchies as the social media giant seeks to become leaner and more efficient.

According to Goler, teams working on Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram and the virtual-reality division reality labs among others will be affected.

The latest layoffs build on November workforce cuts that slashed 11,000 jobs, or about 13% of Meta’s workforce, in the first widespread layoffs in the company’s history.

Meta spokesman Dave Arnold confirmed the memo was sent but declined to comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Touch Ministries
Dr. Charles Stanley, prominent Baptist pastor in Atlanta, has died at 90
Renderings of a planned mixed-use development in south Forsyth County.
Planned Forsyth County development could feature 750,000-square-foot arena
Sowjayna Ballikurva
Spalding County teacher charged with slapping student in face
Jason Salter and Kenny Guerra missing persons
Human remains of one of two Atlanta business partners identified, family says
I-75 North back open in Cobb County after fatal multi-vehicle crash

Latest News

Mya and Madison Glover have been vying for first place since birth, beginning with who’s the...
Twin sisters named valedictorian and salutatorian
Morehouse School of Medicine
Morehouse College keynote speaker is the first Black Governor of Maryland
An image of a proposed event venue in South Forsyth County, GA.
Planned arena in Forsyth County provides hope for metro hockey fans
McCurtain County Sheriff's Office is speaking out about the recordings.
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma sheriff claims recording of threatening comments illegal
Hockey fans hopeful for NHL franchise