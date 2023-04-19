FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and warm again on Thursday; Showers early in the weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Beautiful and warm weather continues on Thursday. The temperature will quickly climb out of the 50s after sunrise, reaching the upper 70s by noon. It will be in the low to mid 80s in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. It will stay mild Thursday night with lows near 60 on Friday as a few clouds arrive in north Georgia.

We’ll see more clouds, but no rain, on Friday. It will stay relatively warm on Friday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s under mostly cloudy afternoon skies. There is a low chance of a few showers before midnight on Friday with the temperature in the 60s and 70s during the evening.

First Alert for early showers/storms on Saturday

We still have a First Alert for showers and t-storms on Saturday, but the timing of the rain is shifting to early in the day. The best chance of rain in Atlanta Metro is between 5-9 AM, with dry skies likely after 9 AM through the end of the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 70s with a northwest breeze. Sunday will be partly cloudy with lows near 50 and highs in the low 70s.

Dry weather is likely early next week before rain chances increase in the midweek. It may stay unsettled at the end of next workweek.

