First Alert Forecast: Mild morning ahead of a warm and sunny day

We start Wednesday slightly warmer, which will set us up for a slightly warmer, but just as beautiful day as yesterday.

Temperatures will climb into the low 80s under sunny skies this afternoon.

Something to note for our sensitive groups with respiratory issues or asthma-- we do have a code orange for poor air quality today. Those with any kind of respiratory issues should limit time outdoors during the afternoon and early evening out of an abundance of caution.

We stay warm and dry through Friday, but we have a First Alert Saturday as rain still looks possible along a cold front Saturday morning.

There are some changes to the forecast as the coverage of rain does not seem as widespread and the temperatures won’t drop quite as drastically behind it!

Overall, expect morning rain with highs in the 70s Saturday afternoon and highs near 70 Sunday.

We kick off the work week cooler and dry with highs in the 60s ahead of a small rain chance Tuesday.

Sunshine and low 80s today (Atlanta News First)

Clear skies and mid 50s tonight (Atlanta News First)

Cold front brings rain and a few storms Saturday morning (Atlanta News First)

Dry and warm through Friday. Few showers Saturday ahead of a mild weekend. (Atlanta News First)

