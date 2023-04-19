Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

First Alert Forecast: Mild morning ahead of a warm and sunny day

High temperatures will climb into the low 80s today
By Courteney Jacobazzi and Ella Dorsey
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

We start Wednesday slightly warmer, which will set us up for a slightly warmer, but just as beautiful day as yesterday.

Temperatures will climb into the low 80s under sunny skies this afternoon.

Something to note for our sensitive groups with respiratory issues or asthma-- we do have a code orange for poor air quality today. Those with any kind of respiratory issues should limit time outdoors during the afternoon and early evening out of an abundance of caution.

We stay warm and dry through Friday, but we have a First Alert Saturday as rain still looks possible along a cold front Saturday morning.

There are some changes to the forecast as the coverage of rain does not seem as widespread and the temperatures won’t drop quite as drastically behind it!

Overall, expect morning rain with highs in the 70s Saturday afternoon and highs near 70 Sunday.

We kick off the work week cooler and dry with highs in the 60s ahead of a small rain chance Tuesday.

Sunshine and low 80s today
Sunshine and low 80s today(Atlanta News First)
Clear skies and mid 50s tonight
Clear skies and mid 50s tonight(Atlanta News First)
Cold front brings rain and a few storms Saturday morning
Cold front brings rain and a few storms Saturday morning(Atlanta News First)
Dry and warm through Friday. Few showers Saturday ahead of a mild weekend.
Dry and warm through Friday. Few showers Saturday ahead of a mild weekend.(Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Touch Ministries
Dr. Charles Stanley, prominent Baptist pastor in Atlanta, has died at 90
Renderings of a planned mixed-use development in south Forsyth County.
Planned Forsyth County development could feature 750,000-square-foot arena
Sowjayna Ballikurva
Spalding County teacher charged with slapping student in face
Jason Salter and Kenny Guerra missing persons
Human remains of one of two Atlanta business partners identified, family says
I-75 North back open in Cobb County after fatal multi-vehicle crash

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Warm Wednesday and Thursday
First Alert Forecast: Warm weather continues before early-weekend rain
First Alert Forecast: Warm Wednesday and Thursday
First Alert Forecast: Warm Wednesday and Thursday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain and much cooler this weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain and much cooler this weekend
Dry, Warm Weather through Friday, Rain and Cold Saturday
First Alert Forecast: Sunshine and 80s through Friday; Cold Blast this Weekend