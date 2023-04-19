First Alert Forecast: Warm weather continues before early-weekend rain

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Wonderfully warm weather continues through the middle of the week. Wednesday will feature a ton of sunshine and temperatures quickly climbing through the 50s and 60s into the mid 70s by noon. It will reach the low to mid 80s in the afternoon.

Thursday also looks great. Expect lows in the 50s and highs in the 80s with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will drift into north Georgia on Friday, but it stays dry with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. The dry weather continues through Friday evening.

First Alert for rain/wind on Saturday

A cold front will bring rain and possibly thunderstorms to north Georgia early in the weekend. The best chance of rain is before noon on Saturday. It will be drier, windy and cooler in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s with the temperature falling through the 50s and 40s Saturday night. The weekend ends with some sunshine, but cool temps, on Sunday. Highs will only be in the low 60s.

