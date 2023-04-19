Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

First Alert Forecast: Warm weather continues before early-weekend rain

First Alert Forecast: Warm Wednesday and Thursday
By Fred Campagna
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Wonderfully warm weather continues through the middle of the week. Wednesday will feature a ton of sunshine and temperatures quickly climbing through the 50s and 60s into the mid 70s by noon. It will reach the low to mid 80s in the afternoon.

Thursday also looks great. Expect lows in the 50s and highs in the 80s with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will drift into north Georgia on Friday, but it stays dry with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. The dry weather continues through Friday evening.

First Alert for rain/wind on Saturday

A cold front will bring rain and possibly thunderstorms to north Georgia early in the weekend. The best chance of rain is before noon on Saturday. It will be drier, windy and cooler in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s with the temperature falling through the 50s and 40s Saturday night. The weekend ends with some sunshine, but cool temps, on Sunday. Highs will only be in the low 60s.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renderings of a planned mixed-use development in south Forsyth County.
Planned Forsyth County development could feature 750,000-square-foot arena
1 killed in crash on Hwy 142 North in Newton County
Person shot in northwest Atlanta.
One person in critical condition after shooting in northwest Atlanta, police say
Eye Exam
Doctors worry about delayed cataract surgeries for Georgia seniors
Sowjayna Ballikurva
Spalding County teacher charged with slapping student in face

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Warm Wednesday and Thursday
First Alert Forecast: Warm Wednesday and Thursday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain and much cooler this weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain and much cooler this weekend
Dry, Warm Weather through Friday, Rain and Cold Saturday
First Alert Forecast: Sunshine and 80s through Friday; Cold Blast this Weekend
First Alert Forecast: Sunny and warm in the midweek
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and dry workweek; Some weekend rain