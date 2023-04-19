Positively Georgia
Fulton County courtroom evacuated, officials say

Police sirens flashing generic photo 4
Police sirens flashing generic photo 4(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a courtroom where the YSL RICO trial involving Atlanta rapper Young Thug was taking place was evacuated on Wednesday afternoon.

“The investigation is ongoing. Those in the courtroom were asked to clear the room,” officials told Atlanta News First. “There is no evacuation of the courthouse at this time.”

Jury selection in Jeffery Williams’ - aka Young Thug - trial has already lasted longer than any other in Georgia history.

FULL COVERAGE: YOUNG THUG TRIAL

This is an active investigation.

