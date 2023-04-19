Positively Georgia
Fulton County to discuss jail conditions after resignations amid inmate death

Three top executive staff members at the jail recently resigned after an inmate who died was allegedly “eaten alive by bed bugs”.
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail(Michael Harper)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Fulton County Board of Commissioners and Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat will meet together to discuss accusations of unsanitary jail conditions Wednesday.

“The entire Fulton County Board of Commissioners will join Fulton County Sheriff Labat to make a joint statement regarding resources to support Sheriff Labat’s emergency response to conditions in the Fulton County Jail, a release stated.

The two parties are expected to approve “significant investments to help the sheriff in his efforts to provide safe conditions in the jail”.

Last week the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office addressed concerns surrounding the death of an inmate whose family and attorney claim was “eaten alive by insects and bed bugs” at the jail.

Lashawn Thompson was found dead in a Fulton County jail cell on Sept. 13, 2022, three months after the 35-year-old was arrested for misdemeanor battery.

During an executive staff meeting over the weekend, Fulton County Jail’s chief jailer and two assistant chief jailers submitted their resignations without naming them specifically at the request of Sheriff Labat.

A spokesperson for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office told Atlanta News First that investigators are still working to learn what led up to Thompson’s sudden death.

The ongoing investigation is examining details regarding the medical care provided and ultimately will determine whether any criminal charges are warranted in this case.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

