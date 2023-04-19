Gov. Kemp, first lady meets with advocates to combat human trafficking

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady meet with advocates to discuss combatting Human Trafficking.

Jason Bearden is the Georgia market president for CareSource, just one of the organizations that attended a roundtable discussion in Marietta on human trafficking.

“It, unfortunately, plagues all 159 counties the most vulnerable citizens across our state,” said Bearden.

Sex trafficking prevention organization Rescuing Hope, and the Georgia Sheriff’s Association also had a seat at the table. The group discussed strides already made in the fight, but also what needs to still be done.

“We are investing $100,000 in Rescuing Hope, and we are doubling down an additional $50,000 with the Georgia Sheriff’s Association to make sure our law enforcement officials are trained on the signs and risk factors,” said Bearden.

The First Lady, who is co-chairperson of the Grace Commission, led the discussion and highlighted Senate Bill 42, just signed into law by the governor.

“While businesses are required to post human trafficking hotline notices, the fine was only $1 so we changed the minimum fine will be $500,” said Marty Kemp, first lady.

“This is hard work, it is tough stories, tough work, but we are honored to be the voice to let people know the cold hard truth of what is happening out there,” said Gov. Brian Kemp.

Bearden hopes the new partnership with the governor and first lady, can make big changes that can lead to the end of human trafficking in Georgia because it is crime that does not discriminate.

“It affects all income levels, it affects all socioeconomic demographic segments of our society regardless of where you live,” said Bearden.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.