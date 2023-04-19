Hawks lose to Celtics 119-106, fall into big 0-2 playoffs hole

BOSTON, Mass. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Hawks find themselves in a big hole as they lost to the Boston Celtics 119-106 in Game 2 of the NBA playoffs Eastern Conference first-round matchup on Tuesday evening in Boston.

On Saturday, Georgia native Jaylen Brown had 29 points and 12 rebounds, and the Celtics capitalized on a woeful shooting performance by the Atlanta Hawks to hold on for a 112-99 victory in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first-round matchup.

Fans attended a watch party held at State Farm Arena.

The Hawks will return to Atlanta to host the Celtics on Friday at 7 p.m. at State Farm Arena.

