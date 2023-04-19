Hawks lose to Celtics 119-106, fall into big 0-2 playoffs hole
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOSTON, Mass. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Hawks find themselves in a big hole as they lost to the Boston Celtics 119-106 in Game 2 of the NBA playoffs Eastern Conference first-round matchup on Tuesday evening in Boston.
On Saturday, Georgia native Jaylen Brown had 29 points and 12 rebounds, and the Celtics capitalized on a woeful shooting performance by the Atlanta Hawks to hold on for a 112-99 victory in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first-round matchup.
Fans attended a watch party held at State Farm Arena.
The Hawks will return to Atlanta to host the Celtics on Friday at 7 p.m. at State Farm Arena.
RELATED:
- Jaylen Brown, Al Horford propel Celtics to comeback win in Game 1 of Finals
- How to Watch the Hawks vs. Celtics: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Playoffs Game 1
- Onyeka Okongwu, Top Hawks Players to Watch vs. the Celtics - April 9
- Georgia native Brown, former Hawk Horford pose challenges for Hawks
- Schedule for Hawks-Celtics playoff series announced
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.