Hawks lose to Celtics 119-106, fall into big 0-2 playoffs hole

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) shoots in front of Atlanta Hawks' Dejounte Murray (5) in the...
Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) shoots in front of Atlanta Hawks' Dejounte Murray (5) in the first half during Game 1 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs, Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(Associated Press)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOSTON, Mass. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Hawks find themselves in a big hole as they lost to the Boston Celtics 119-106 in Game 2 of the NBA playoffs Eastern Conference first-round matchup on Tuesday evening in Boston.

On Saturday, Georgia native Jaylen Brown had 29 points and 12 rebounds, and the Celtics capitalized on a woeful shooting performance by the Atlanta Hawks to hold on for a 112-99 victory in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first-round matchup.

Fans attended a watch party held at State Farm Arena.

The Hawks will return to Atlanta to host the Celtics on Friday at 7 p.m. at State Farm Arena.

