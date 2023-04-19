Positively Georgia
Investigators identify remains of Atlanta business owner who disappeared

Jason Salter and Kenny Guerra missing persons
Jason Salter and Kenny Guerra missing persons(Rachel Aragon)
By Tori Cooper
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, family members told Atlanta News First that investigators identified human remains belonging to their loved one 39-year-old Jason Salter who previously went missing.

Salter and his business partner Kenny Guerra owned a t-shirt printing shop in South Atlanta and mysteriously disappeared on Feb. 25, according to police.

Family members said the two business partners had plans to meet with someone for a business deal and never made it home to their families.

Investigators said they later found both men’s cars in separate locations.

“While the search for Jason is over, the search for justice is ongoing,” Jason Salter’s cousin Eric Lee said.

After 51 days without a trace of Jason or Kenny investigators finally made a break in the missing person’s case.

“This was a very traumatic experience for me and my family,” Jason Salter’s sister said.

Chattahoochee Hills Police said they discovered two sets of human remains in a farm area of Chattahoochee Hills in South Fulton a few weeks after the two went missing.

“We know that the bodies were found in such a condition that it took several weeks before an identification could be made on Jason,” Jason Salter’s cousin Eric Lee said.

Family members said they had to submit Jason’s dental records to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office to help identify his remains, but the other remains found in the same farm area have yet to be identified.

“Special prayers for family members of Kenny Guerra whose identification is incomplete at this time,” Lee said.

Family members said police are now investigating the case as a homicide.

Investigators are still looking for a suspect and if you have any information you are asked to contact the GBI and the tip line anonymously at 1-800--597—8477.

