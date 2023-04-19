Kingsley Elementary school employee charged for having gun on campus

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An elementary school employee in DeKalb County was arrested and faces charges after officials say a gun was found on campus in April.

DeKalb County officials say Sheldon Deion Strickland was charged with carrying weapons within school safety zones or school functions in connection to the incident on April 13.

Principal of Kingsley Elementary School, Dr. Tyra Harris-Thompson sent a letter home to parents after the incident, saying: “The school went on immediate lockdown, district police responded immediately, all safety protocols were followed, and no one was harmed or injured,” Harris-Thompson explained. “The owner of the weapon was an employee, and the situation was resolved within thirty minutes by public safety.”

“This incident is another reminder of the Dekalb County School District’s “See Something, Say Something” campaign that encourages anyone who suspects any unsafe situation on campus to report it promptly to school staff or law enforcement,” the principal mentioned.

A previous statement was sent by the School District saying:

The DeKalb County School District (DCSD) is aware of an investigation of a school employee at Kingsley Elementary School who reportedly brought a weapon onto campus on Thursday, April 13. Appropriate school and district personnel are cooperating fully with the DCSD police investigation. Following District protocols, the employee has been placed on paid administrative leave until the investigation is completed due to the seriousness of the reported incident. To not compromise the integrity of the ongoing investigation, the District will not comment further on any additional specifics of the case.

School officials said no students were involved in the incident.

