Kingsley Elementary school employee charged for having gun on campus

Photo of Kingsley Elementary School employee Sheldon Deion Strickland
Photo of Kingsley Elementary School employee Sheldon Deion Strickland(DeKalb County Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An elementary school employee in DeKalb County was arrested and faces charges after officials say a gun was found on campus in April.

DeKalb County officials say Sheldon Deion Strickland was charged with carrying weapons within school safety zones or school functions in connection to the incident on April 13.

Principal of Kingsley Elementary School, Dr. Tyra Harris-Thompson sent a letter home to parents after the incident, saying: “The school went on immediate lockdown, district police responded immediately, all safety protocols were followed, and no one was harmed or injured,” Harris-Thompson explained. “The owner of the weapon was an employee, and the situation was resolved within thirty minutes by public safety.”

“This incident is another reminder of the Dekalb County School District’s “See Something, Say Something” campaign that encourages anyone who suspects any unsafe situation on campus to report it promptly to school staff or law enforcement,” the principal mentioned.

A previous statement was sent by the School District saying:

School officials said no students were involved in the incident.

