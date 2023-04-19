Man injured in DeKalb County shooting

Positively Georgia
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting investigation is underway in DeKalb County on Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews responded to a shooting at the 6100 block of Hillandale Drive around 9:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, “officers located a male in his 40s inside his residence with an apparent gunshot wound.”

He was transported by EMS to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to officials. Detectives are responding to the scene, officials say.

This is an active investigation.

