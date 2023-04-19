Man wanted in connection to car theft in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a car theft in Monroe County.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials said a white-colored 2021 Cadillac Escalade was allegedly stolen from Hutchison Ford located at Harold G Clarke Parkway.

Photo of car stolen in Monroe County (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

“We are asking for your assistance in identifying the male subject posted below, who is believed to be involved,” Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Officials say if you recognize this individual or have any information in reference to this investigation, please contact Sergeant Kemeyan Colvard at 478-994-7010 or kcolvard@monroecosheriffga.us.

