Marine Corp recruit, Decatur native dies during physical fitness test

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a 21-year-old Marine recruit and Decatur native passed away during a physical fitness test on Tuesday in South Carolina.

Officials tell Atlanta News First that Noah Evans “passed away while conducting a physical fitness test aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.”

Evans was a recruit assigned to Mike Company 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, according to officials.

“Our deepest condolences go out to Noah’s family and to the Marines and staff of Mike Company,” Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. officials added.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.