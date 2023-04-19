Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

McDonald’s debuts Big Mac sauce now exclusively for dipping

McDonald's announces it will start selling Big Mac sauce on the side later this month.
McDonald's announces it will start selling Big Mac sauce on the side later this month.(McDonald's via PRNewswire)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News) - McDonald’s says Big Mac fans will be able to enjoy now even more of its secret sauce.

Starting April 27, customers can order the Big Mac sauce in dipping cups that will feature retro packaging inspired by the original Big Mac sandwich.

McDonald’s describes the sauce as creamy, tangy, slightly sweet and perfectly dippable.

The dip cups will be available at no extra charge with any purchase of Chicken McNuggets. It can also be ordered a la carte and will be available through the fast-food restaurant’s app.

Representatives with McDonald’s say the Big Mac has been a staple on their menu since it debuted nationally in 1968. An owner in Pittsburgh came up with the idea for a double burger sandwich.

The sandwich even created a social media craze when 10,000 bottles of Big Mac sauce were given away in the U.S. in 2017.

According to McDonald’s, the dipping sauces will be available at participating locations for a limited time and while supplies last.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An undated photo of Charles Stanley. Stanley died at the age of 90 on April 18, 2023.
‘Can I pray for you’ Dr. Charles Stanley’s son reveals his father’s last words
Renderings of a planned mixed-use development in south Forsyth County.
Planned Forsyth County development could feature 750,000-square-foot arena
Sowjayna Ballikurva
Spalding County teacher charged with slapping student in face
A video obtained by Atlanta News First appears to show a student being pushed to the ground by...
Video shows DeKalb Co. student allegedly assaulted by school employee
Jason Salter and Kenny Guerra missing persons
Human remains of one of two Atlanta business partners identified, family says

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
FILE — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks at a press conference after the...
Judge: House GOP can question ex-prosecutor about Trump case
Police sirens flashing generic photo 4
Fulton County courtroom evacuated, officials say
A hearse leaves the scene of a shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin, Maine. (AP...
Police: Maine man killed parents before firing on motorists
FILE - President Joe Biden is visiting a union training center in Maryland on Wednesday.
Biden blasts GOP ‘wacko notions’ amid debt limit standoff