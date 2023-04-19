New elected officials in Mableton will grapple with a tale of two cities

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mableton residents woke up Wednesday to a new city government, just months after voting to split from Cobb County.

Mableton cityhood was the only one to pass out of the four that were on Cobb County ballots last November. The split means Mableton is now tasked with finding its own services, among those are trash, water, and healthcare – and with finding a city manager, city attorney, and other municipal employees.

Leaders elected on Tuesday will be in charge of setting up a new city essentially from scratch.

“It’s a daunting task, but it’s one I’m up for the challenge for,” said newly elected Mableton mayor Michael Owens. “We are starting at ground zero here.”

Owens will also have to overcome split sentiments on the divorce from Cobb County. Initial confusion over the cityhood process has led to some residents expressing a desire to stay with Cobb County.

Other residents see it as a fresh start that will allow Mableton more decision power over development in the area, zoning, and code enforcement, and public safety.

“I really do think this is a coming together. It is done, we are a city, that’s not turning back,” said longtime Mableton resident Teresa Bailey. “I think there are going to be so many more options for us down here and to not have to go outside our neighborhoods and our communities to have the same benefits and amenities and services that other parts of the county have.”

The terms of Mableton and Cobb County’s split dictate that the city is allowed to stay on county services for two years, then they have to go it alone. It’ll be a balancing act, says newly elected city councilman T.J. Ferguson, to serve people who want growth and those who want to see minimal change.

“As we continue to grow, they’re going to still be able to have pockets of that small town, outside of Atlanta feel, while also having the restaurants that they want to go to, while also having the shopping places they want to go to,” he said.

Newly elected officials like Ferguson will truly be on their own during the transitory period. In February, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp decided not to use his executive powers to install a transition team to go between Mableton and Cobb County on the negotiation of services and personnel.

Alongside Michael Owen’s mayoral win, the city council will be filled by Ron Davis in District 1, Dami Oladapo in District 2, Keisha Jeffcoat in District 3, Patricia Auch in District 4, T.J. Ferguson in District 5, and Deborah Herndon in District 6.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.