Paulding Co. parents say third grade field trip to plantation went very wrong

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - W.C. Abney Elementary School third grade students went on a field trip to Cobb County’s historic Mable House, where visitors can learn about the Civil War and farm life in the 19th century including slavery.

On April 11th, a storyteller who works for the Mable House reportedly asked the Abney students to hold signs with dollar amounts to explain the cost of slaves.

That’s not sitting well with some families.

“There’s no color, especially with kids. That’s terrible for them to go through something like that,” said Larry Johnson, a parent. “Adults shouldn’t even go through that let alone children in third grade. It just does so much to their confidence. It’s just demoralizing to be put under a scope as if your color matters.”

“We need to be teaching unity not separation and things like that separate us,” said Donnie Smith, a grandparent.

School officials say the way the lesson was presented was not appropriate for elementary students. It was modified for kids who went on the same field trip the following day.

In a statement sent to Atlanta News First, officials appear to say they were caught off guard.

“For years, Paulding County schools have participated in educational field trips to the historic Mable House in Cobb County so students can learn about 19th century farm life, see visual art, and participate in outdoor activities. During the history lesson that took place on April 11, a Mable House storyteller asked Abney Elementary third grade students to hold placards while standing in front of their classmates. The intent was to explain the cost of slaves in comparison to other items. This lesson had never been part of the Mable House’s curriculum for Paulding County students prior to that day, nor was it described in the field trip materials or mentioned on the Mable House website. Additionally, the storyteller did not mention to the teacher that this activity would be part of the lesson or ask if it would be appropriate to have students participate.

After being informed by the teacher of what took place and receiving a concern from a parent, school administration agreed the lesson and the way it was presented was not appropriate for elementary-age students. The principal of Abney Elementary School then contacted the Mable House to insist that this activity not be part of the history curriculum for subsequent field trip classes, including one scheduled the next day. The lesson was not part of that class’s visit. Additionally, the Paulding County School District has since notified the Mable House in writing that this activity should not be part of future field trips or Paulding County schools will no longer use the Mable House as a field trip destination. No Paulding County schools have scheduled field trips to the Mable House for the remainder of the school year.”

The school district says Mable House told them what happened was not meant to suggest a ‘slave auction’ and the kids were not pretending to be slaves.

Cobb County Government, which is leasing the Mable House property, offered this statement:

“The storyteller is African American and has been working with the non-profit that runs the Mable House for years without any complaints. She’s given the presentation to thousands of students and parents over the years and she presents her lessons in a very sensitive manner.”

Still, Johnson says he is very surprised a person of color would give this lesson.

“Hopefully, you know, it can be corrected and never happen again,” he said.

